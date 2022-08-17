Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 308 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

