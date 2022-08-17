WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.93

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.93 and traded as low as $32.76. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 300,980 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

