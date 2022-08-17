Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.02)-$(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $232.5-247.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.45 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WOLF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolfspeed to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Wolfspeed stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,158. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $142.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

