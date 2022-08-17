Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. CL King dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair cut Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE WWW opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.67. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading

