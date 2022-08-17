WOM Protocol (WOM) Market Capitalization Tops $6.99 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $6.99 million and $590,817.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,319.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004332 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00034480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00070006 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

