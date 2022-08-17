WOO Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.40 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $223.96 million and approximately $26.40 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,319.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004332 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00034480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00070006 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,966,574,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,279,358 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.