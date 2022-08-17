Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $2.28 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00009785 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $33,386.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,340.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.58 or 0.07902937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00176216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023027 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00259611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00721830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00575619 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005234 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

