Woonkly Power Market Cap Reaches $6.58 Million (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. Woonkly Power has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $504,260.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woonkly Power coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Woonkly Power Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN.

Buying and Selling Woonkly Power

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

