Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.25 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.
Workiva Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $70.81. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workiva (WK)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.