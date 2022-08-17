Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $70.81. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workiva Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Workiva by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 917,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,289,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

