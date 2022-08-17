Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.50

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 6664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Wound Management Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wound Management Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wound Management Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.