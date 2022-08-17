Wrapped BNB Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $308.92 or 0.01323538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $138.61 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,312,332 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

