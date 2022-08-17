WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Increased to C$195.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

WSP Global Price Performance

WSP Global stock remained flat at $123.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 89 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.49.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

