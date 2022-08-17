XLMedia (LON:XLM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.93

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.93 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 40.92 ($0.49). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.48), with a volume of 1,987,498 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.92) price target on shares of XLMedia in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.32 million and a PE ratio of 1,950.00.

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

