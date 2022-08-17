Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $188,254.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.73 million and $188,254.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00035956 BTC.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading
