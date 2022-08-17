YooShi Market Cap Tops $53.56 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. YooShi has a market capitalization of $53.56 million and $144,786.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YooShi has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00013644 BTC.
YooShi Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
Buying and Selling YooShi
