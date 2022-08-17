Zano Achieves Market Cap of $6.05 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $4,617.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002287 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,370.05 or 0.99876491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00050401 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00230353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00138196 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00254859 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00050127 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,329,504 coins and its circulating supply is 11,300,004 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

