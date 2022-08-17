ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Cap Hits $25.11 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and approximately $5,072.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013450 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.