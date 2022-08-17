ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Cap Hits $25.11 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and approximately $5,072.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013450 BTC.
About ZIMBOCASH
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.
Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH
