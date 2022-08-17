Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $28.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Zymeworks by 233.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

