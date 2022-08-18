101,336 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Bought by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.80% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $64.14 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $73.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67.

