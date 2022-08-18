10,650 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Shares of CI traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.03. 8,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.53. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $293.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

