1,292 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $12,584,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,929,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,051 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 15.3% during the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of T traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,095,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

