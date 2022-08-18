140,095 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,103,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.05% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,584,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,512 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,075,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.49 and a twelve month high of $96.92.

