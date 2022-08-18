1irstGold (1GOLD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,685.00

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $11,685.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold coin can now be purchased for $69.03 or 0.00335455 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,291.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067984 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1GOLD is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

