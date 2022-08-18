26,294 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEAK opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.69%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.