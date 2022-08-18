275,000 Shares in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.85% of Liberty Resources Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIBY. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,763,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,181,000. 33.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIBY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.