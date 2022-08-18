2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Down 5.5%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.55. 3,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,136,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $599.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in 2U by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of 2U by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

