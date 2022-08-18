326 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.