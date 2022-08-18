3,317 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

