34,067 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.87. 1,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,530. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,871 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

