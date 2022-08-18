40 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $478.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.19 and a 200-day moving average of $442.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.28.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.