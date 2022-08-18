44,319 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.11. 9,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $94.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

