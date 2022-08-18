4,800 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Purchased by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 1.3% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

