738,103 Shares in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 738,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Bright Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,986,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,185,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,075,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,845,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $10.68.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 134.30% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

