969 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $239.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.