Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,136 Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGRE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

PGRE opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.69 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

