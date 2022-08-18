Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of WF opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 22.02%.

(Get Rating)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.