Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 128,227 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,227 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,176 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

