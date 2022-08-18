Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 232,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $98.62 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.