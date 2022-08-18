AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Trimmed by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.7% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

