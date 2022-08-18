ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of ACNB worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ACNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Elsner III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,686.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Elsner III purchased 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $791,686.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Sites purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,252.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $124,770 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACNB Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ACNB opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. ACNB Co. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.26.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.88 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

ACNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. ACNB’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

