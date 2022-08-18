ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €18.25 ($18.62) and last traded at €18.14 ($18.51). Approximately 18,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.12 ($18.49).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on ADVA Optical Networking in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $933.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.97.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

