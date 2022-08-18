Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.11

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.11 and last traded at $97.90, with a volume of 1950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

