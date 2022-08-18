Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,462 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Aegon worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aegon by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,116 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 264,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 209,981 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,148,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 122,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.
Aegon Stock Performance
Aegon Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.
Aegon Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aegon (AEG)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.