Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,462 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Aegon worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aegon by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,116 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 264,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 209,981 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,148,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 122,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

