AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $68.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Down 3.2 %

AER opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 71.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.