Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Benjamin T. Dake Sells 21,000 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71.

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $170,936.66.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

AVTE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,628. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $534.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,061,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $376,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

