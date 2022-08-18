Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $537.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.21. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $27.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

Insider Activity

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,061,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.