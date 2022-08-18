AGA Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138.00 (AGA)

AGA Token (AGA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One AGA Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AGA Token has a market cap of $814,573.35 and $138.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AGA Token has traded down 72.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00738772 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About AGA Token
AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,984 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com.
Buying and Selling AGA Token
