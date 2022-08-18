AGF Investments LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 33.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $89.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.