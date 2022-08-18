AGF Investments LLC Has $877,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.6% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $333,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.