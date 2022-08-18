AGF Investments LLC Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 622.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 121,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in IDACORP by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE IDA opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.